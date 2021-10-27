One Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 6.9% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 119,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,414 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 124,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,290,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,760,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,200,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.12. 119,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,313,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

