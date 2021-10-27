One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,464.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after buying an additional 1,005,610 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,755 shares during the last quarter.

ESGE traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 28,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,960. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

