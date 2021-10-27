One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $831,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 27.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $3.99 on Wednesday, hitting $249.79. 4,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,861. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.18. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.30 and a 52 week high of $250.36. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.54.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

