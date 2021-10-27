One Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $21,344,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 114,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,148,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $137,482,000 after purchasing an additional 144,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,143,529. The firm has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

