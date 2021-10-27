One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,529 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,851. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.15 and a 200-day moving average of $269.54. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $186.93 and a one year high of $281.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

