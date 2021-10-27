Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

OPHLF stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.33. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $798.15 million for the quarter. Ono Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 24.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ono Pharmaceutical will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

