Opera (OPRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Opera has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 109.82%. The firm had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter.

Get Opera alerts:

OPRA stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. Opera has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opera stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Opera were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.