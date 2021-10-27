Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.97. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $84.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $60.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

