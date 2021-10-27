Oppenheimer Raises Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target to $35.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.14.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $984.42 million, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $30.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 2.7% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 55.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.