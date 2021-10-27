Oppenheimer Weighs in on PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PayPal in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

Shares of PYPL opened at $243.00 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.87 and its 200 day moving average is $273.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $285.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $4,023,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.