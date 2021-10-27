Orange (EPA:ORA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.50

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €9.50 ($11.18) and traded as high as €9.75 ($11.47). Orange shares last traded at €9.67 ($11.37), with a volume of 7,626,097 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORA. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.57 ($14.78).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.87.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

