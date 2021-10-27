Orange’s (ORAN) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORAN. Citigroup cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of ORAN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.02. 31,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. Orange has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 140,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,652,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 84,503 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 85,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

