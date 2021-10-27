Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Receives $45.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 36,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,055. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

