Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 61.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Orrstown Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $268.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.39% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

