Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OVID. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OVID opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,631,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 213,500 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,450,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 289,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,522,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.