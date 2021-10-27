Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to announce earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the lowest is $2.36. Owens Corning reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $9.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Shares of OC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.32. 52,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $64.56 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,765,000 after purchasing an additional 180,146 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after acquiring an additional 734,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,251,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

