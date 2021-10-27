Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Owl Rock Capital worth $29,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.