Oxen Market Cap Hits $37.28 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $37.28 million and $59,523.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,932.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.69 or 0.06814077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.70 or 0.00310011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.71 or 0.00949755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00083014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.99 or 0.00442868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.69 or 0.00265882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00233540 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,785,488 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

