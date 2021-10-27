Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Oxford Industries by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $114.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

