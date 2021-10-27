Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 260.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. 161,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,041. The stock has a market cap of $206.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.00%.

In other news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 19,916 shares of company stock valued at $81,485 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

