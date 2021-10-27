P2 Capital Partners LLC Acquires 54,512 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,512 shares during the period. Premier makes up 0.4% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. P2 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Premier by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

Shares of PINC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,071. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.