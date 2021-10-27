Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 125.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,353 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.37% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $25,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PACB. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

