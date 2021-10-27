PAID Network Reaches Market Cap of $44.66 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $44.66 million and $518,623.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00073977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00076566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00102549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,756.02 or 0.99768803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.76 or 0.06914576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002682 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

