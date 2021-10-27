Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 635,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.05. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.54 million. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energía Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

