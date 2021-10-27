Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

PKIUF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Parkland alerts:

OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. Parkland has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.