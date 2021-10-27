PARSIQ Trading Up 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $107.67 million and $3.49 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001382 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.47 or 0.00512638 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $623.26 or 0.01029103 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 128,633,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

