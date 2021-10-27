Partners Group Global Income Fund Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PGG)

Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0068 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

