Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD cut its position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $342,022,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $43,404,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $42,054,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $39,222,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,388,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of PAX opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $892.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 355.77%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

