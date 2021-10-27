Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.81. Paychex posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

PAYX traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.50. 89,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,375. Paychex has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $124.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.54.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,301 shares of company stock worth $2,117,634. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.