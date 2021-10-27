Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.86

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 78606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYO. Citigroup began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

