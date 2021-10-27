PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.1% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 84,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in PayPal by 79.9% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 25.5% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Unio Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $8.81 on Wednesday, hitting $234.19. 492,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,793,646. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $275.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

