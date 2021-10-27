Peabody Energy (BTU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. On average, analysts expect Peabody Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BTU opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peabody Energy stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 332.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,355 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

