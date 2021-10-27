PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $126,000 in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mechel PAO by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 52,414 shares during the period. 2.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

Shares of MTL opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60. Mechel PAO has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.19.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.