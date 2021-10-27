PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTPB. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at $11,103,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $5,062,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $4,975,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $1,493,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTPB opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.53.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

