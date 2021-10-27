PEAK6 Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,437 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 335.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 413,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,098,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 1,226.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 221,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 165.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 161,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.83.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

