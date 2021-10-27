Peel Hunt Boosts RPS Group (LON:RPS) Price Target to GBX 138

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPS. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of RPS opened at GBX 125.60 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £348.55 million and a P/E ratio of 59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RPS Group has a one year low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 131.80 ($1.72). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.70.

In other news, insider John Douglas purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

