Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

Shares of BMY stock opened at GBX 359 ($4.69) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 345.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 333.74. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 52 week low of GBX 238 ($3.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 405 ($5.29). The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The company has a market cap of £292.98 million and a PE ratio of 21.50.

In related news, insider Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 143 shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.74), for a total transaction of £519.09 ($678.19).

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.