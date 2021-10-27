Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.77.

Several research firms recently commented on PTON. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Europe lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,245,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,095 shares of company stock worth $40,178,783 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,827,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

