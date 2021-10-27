Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.340-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.68 billion-$3.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.Pentair also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.34 to $3.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.40. 33,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. Pentair has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.59.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities cut Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pentair stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

