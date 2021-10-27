Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.34 to $3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of +22% to +23% or $3.652 billion to $3.682 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.340-$3.400 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Shares of Pentair stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.68. 40,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,062. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59. Pentair has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pentair stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

