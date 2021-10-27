Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.34 to $3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of +22% to +23% or $3.652 billion to $3.682 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.340-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of Pentair stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. Pentair has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $80.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pentair from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pentair stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

