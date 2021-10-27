Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Issues Earnings Results

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.
PERI stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $28.42. 32,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,997. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $30.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.07 million, a PE ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.
A number of analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
