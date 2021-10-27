Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Issues Earnings Results

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

PERI stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $28.42. 32,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,997. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $30.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.07 million, a PE ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perion Network stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

