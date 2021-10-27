Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.14.

Perion Network stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $30.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.42 million, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $109.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,983,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

