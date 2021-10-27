Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
PERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.14.
Perion Network stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $30.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.42 million, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,983,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
