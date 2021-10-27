Perion Network Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 17,430 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,151% compared to the average volume of 1,393 call options.

Perion Network stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $30.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $109.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PERI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 2.7% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 55.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

