Peter B. Crawford Sells 11,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $917,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 16.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 23.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

