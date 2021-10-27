PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Announces Earnings Results

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.42. 886,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,261. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.54. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PetMed Express stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.53% of PetMed Express worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

