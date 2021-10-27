Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.5% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. 429,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,840,852. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

