Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,840,852. The stock has a market cap of $239.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

