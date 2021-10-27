Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $9.71

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.71, but opened at $9.47. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $601.54 million and a PE ratio of 16.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pharming Group by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pharming Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
