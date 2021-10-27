Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $9.71

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.71, but opened at $9.47. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $601.54 million and a PE ratio of 16.03.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pharming Group by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pharming Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

