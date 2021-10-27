Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phibro Animal Health.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,899.2% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,439,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after buying an additional 1,391,600 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 387,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. 174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,138. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $885.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.51.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.